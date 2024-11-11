James Cameron unveils first look of Pandora from Avatar: Fire and Ash, fan calls it 'Awesomely wow' | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : X Avatar: Fire and Ash will release on December 19, 2025.

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is one of the highly-anticipated flicks of the director. Disney took to its social media handles and shared a series of posts, unveiling the first look of the world of Pandora. The film is set to hit the big screens on December 19 next year and the unveiling of Pandora's first look has certainly added to the excitement among fans. These pictures revealed the new concept art for the third installment of the franchise, showcasing both new Na'vi tribes and vistas from the alien world.

One of the pictures features Na'vi and Tulkun (the massive, whale-like creatures) gathered around a glowing bioluminescent spot in the ocean, evoking the beauty and tranquillity that has become iconic to the franchise's aquatic world.

Artist Steve Messing contributed concept art showing these same hot air balloons drifting through the cliffs of Pandora, their imposing forms surrounded by fluffy clouds.

In another compelling illustration, Messing introduces a new Na'vi tribe, known as the 'Ash People', shown escorting a prisoner to their cliffside village. This glimpse into the darker, more mysterious side of Pandora suggests an intriguing new layer to the film's storyline.

Another exciting picture for fans is the visual reveal of an entirely new headpiece worn by one of the Na'vi characters, illustrated by Zachary Berger.

Earlier this year, director James Cameron and stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington revealed the first official title for the third edition of the 'Avatar' franchise. The previous edition Avatar: Way of Water, was released in December 2022 and was a mega blockbuster.

