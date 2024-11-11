Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal playfully recreate Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit's iconic 'Didi Tera Devar' scene

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married earlier this year in June.

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal never leave a chance to showcase their love for each other on social media. On Sunday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video, giving a highlight from their fun weekend. In the video, Sonakshi is seen spending time with her husband Zaheer at the pickleball court. She adjusts the camera to capture their game but what followed was a sweet and funny moment. Zaheer aims the ball at her, recreating the iconic scene from Hum Aapke Hai Koun, starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

The iconic scene features Salman's character hitting Madhuri with a marigold flower. Zaheer recreated the scene by hitting Sonakshi with the pickleball. ''Cue music - didi tera devar deewana,'' Sonakshi captioned the post referencing the iconic song from the 1994 film.

See the video:

Sonakshi-Zaheer's wedding

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

On the work front

Professionally, Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Kakuda is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. She will next feature in Tu Hai Meri Kiran alongside her husband. The film will be directed by Karan Rawal. She also has Khiladi 1080 in her hands, also starring Rakul Preet Singh Huma Qureshi and Shehnaaz Gill. Apart from these, she also has Housefull 5 and Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness in her kitty.

