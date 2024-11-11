Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 surpasses lifetime business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 9 days, check latest box office figures

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released on November 1, 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit Nene, is on a roll at the box office. The film released on the occasion of Diwali is still running strong in cinemas despite the end of the festive season. Now, the third installment of the franchise has crossed the lifetime business of its predecessor. As per Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has minted Rs 199.50 crore in just 10 days of its theatrical release and is set to enter the Rs 200 crore club on its second Monday. On Sunday, the latest release surpassed the lifetime collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stood at Rs 184.32 crore nett in India.

Day-wise collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 35.50 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 37 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 33.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 18 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 14 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 10.75 crore

Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs 9.5 crore

Day 8 (Friday) - Rs 9.25 crore

Day 9 (Saturday) - Rs 15.5 crore

Day 10 (Sunday) - Rs 16.50 crore

Total - Rs 199.50 crore

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's total gross collection stood at Rs 265.5 crore after 35 days of theatrical run, which includes Rs 49 crore from overseas market. At the box office, it was declared a blockbuster.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy film also stars critically acclaimed actors like Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. At the box office, the film clashed with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again. However, the business of Singham Again has been slightly better than the horror comedy ever since their release.

