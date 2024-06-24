'It was awesome...', David Henrie on reuniting with Selena Gomez for 'The Wizards of Waverly Place'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB David Henrie and Selena Gomez

Hollywood actor David Henrie who is set to reprise his role in the revival of the Disney series "The Wizards of Waverly Place" along with Selena Gomez, says reuniting with his co-star was an "awesome" experience. In the original show, Henrie and Gomez played siblings Justin and Alex.

According to a report in PTI, David Henrie said it was great filming with Gomez again more than 10 years after the Parents series concluded. He said, "It was awesome, We didn't want it to end. It was great. She's so good. She has such a quick wit that's only looking forward to the premiere of the revival series, titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

"It felt like we didn't miss a day. We have a couple of scenes that I think will choke up the original fan of the original show and they're touching and they went well. So I'm excited for you to see it". While Austin isn't returning for the sequel series as of now, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise, who portray Russo parents Theresa and Jerry, will be back. Besides Henrie, the original cast will only be appearing in guest roles. Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos round out the new cast.

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" will follow the powerful young wizard Billie, played by Brown, whom Justin takes under his wing. Thiele will play Roman Russo, Justin's oldest son, and Gianopulos will play Justin's wife, Giada. "The Wizards of Waverly Place", which ran on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012, launched the careers of Gomez, Henrie and Austin.

For the unversed, David Henrie has not only been part of Wizards of Waverly Place but has also been part of other great series including How I Met Your Mother and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. His other notable works include This is the Year, Little Boy, That's So Raven, Dadnapped, The Pitts, Method & Red, Max & Me and Hollywood's Mom Mystery among others.

Also Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni issues apology after a video of his bodyguard pushing fan goes viral

Also Read: Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan steals the spotlight with suave look at Sonakshi-Zaheer's reception