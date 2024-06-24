Nagarjuna Akkineni issues apology after a video of his bodyguard pushing fan goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nagarjuna Akkineni

Veteran South actor Nagarjuna Akkineni faced backlash on social media after a certain incident connected to him happened at the airport. The South super issued an apology after a video of his bodyguard pushing a fan. The video went viral within no time. Many even criticised the actor for reacting at the time.

Nagarjuna took notice and shared the clip on X (formerly called Twitter), and wrote in the caption, "This just came to my notice...this shouldn't happened!!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!!". In the clip, Nagarjuna can be seen walking through the airport surrounded by his bodyguards. The actor did not notice at that time when a fan eagerly approached to meet him. One user wrote, "It's disheartening".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film Kubera's first look was unveiled by the makers. The Sekhar Kammula directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in important roles. The film, jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations Private Limited banner, is being shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film also marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and the director. Sekhar Kammula is known for helming popular Telugu films such as Godavari, Happy Days, and Love Story.

Apart from Kubera, Nagarjuna will also be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Mohan Raja. It will also star Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Madan, Akhil Akkineni and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. As per IMDb, the upcoming film will be based on the story of five assassins, Nagarjuna, Trisha, Vivek, Akhil and Radhika, who aboard a high-speed catamaran find out that their missions have something in common.

Also Read: Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan steals the spotlight with suave look at Sonakshi-Zaheer's reception

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha gets 'emotional' as Zaheer Iqbal's close friend lovingly puts garland on her | WATCH