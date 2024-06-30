"I just have to leave that to the fans...', Chris Pratt says he is ready to step in DC universe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chris Pratt

Days after he visited his "Guardians of the Galaxy" director and new DCU co-head James Gunn on the set of the upcoming movie "Superman", actor Chris Pratt says he would love to be part of the franchise but there were a few conditions. According to a report in PTI, the actor, who portrayed the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord in "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy under DCU's rival Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said the opportunity should fit into his schedule and make sense.

Asked whether he would like to join the DC franchise, now headed by Gunn and Peter Safran, Pratt said: “Yes, of course. “If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it. Of course, I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully, there’s a chance that can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it,” he added.

Earlier this month, the 45-year-old visited the sets of Gunn's directorial "Superman" and the filmmaker shared their picture on social media captioning it, “Always nice to have friends visiting the set. In the interview, Pratt further said “There’s always a chance” about him making the franchise leap.

Asked which character he would like to play, he said: “I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I’m not exactly sure. I’m truly not sure. Starring David Corenswet in the title role, along with Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced and Nathan Fillion, "Superman" is slated to release in July 2025.

Apart from superhero films, Chris Pratt's other notable works include Walk the Talk, Wanted, Bride Wars, Deep in the Valley, Jennifer's Body, Take Me Home Tonight, What's Your Number?, 10 Years, Zero Dark Thirty, Movie 43, The Lego Movie, Jurrasic World and The Garfield Movie among others. He has also worked in TV shows including The Huntress, Everwood, I Love the 90s, The O.C, The Batman, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday, The Terminal List and Top Chef: Seattle among others. Chris Pratt has bagged several awards including the CinemaCon Awards, Detroit Film Critics Society, Teen Choice Awards, MTV Movie Awards and Kids' Choice Awards.

Also Read: Did Michael Jackson owe millions of debt at the time of his death?

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 3: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer crosses Rs 200 crore in India