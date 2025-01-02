'Captain America: Brave New World' to 'Karate Kid: Legends', anticipated Hollywood films of 2025

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at Hollywood films releasing in 2025

With the arrival of 2025, the new movie season has also begun, while several Indian production houses have shared their plans for 2025, Hollywood is nowhere behind. The audience will once again get a dose of entertainment from all corners of the world. This year, there will be a lot of action, drama and comedy in the world of films. If you are also interested in watching Hollywood movies, then have a look at the films that will be released this year.

Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World film will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025. The film stars Anthony Mackie, Rosa Salazar, Giancarlo Esposito and Harrison Ford in lead roles. New Ross and new Hulk will also enter this new sequel.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning film will be released in theatres on May 25, 2025. The audience was waiting for the film of this franchise for a long time. Let us tell you that this film is going to be the last franchise of Tom Cruise's famous action film franchise.

Karate Kid: Legends

This film will be released in theatres on May 30, 2025. In this film, Lee Fong has played the lead character of Ben Wang. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film.

28 Years Later

This film will be released in theatres on June 20, 2025. This film is a sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. It is reported that this time there will be a lot of new things for the audience in the film. Not only the virus but also zombies will enter this film.

F1

Brad Pitt's high-octane racing drama "F1" is finally coming to theatres. In the film, Pitt plays Sonny Hayes. He is a Formula One driver who is called back from retirement to mentor a new talented individual. The film will be released in theatres on June 27 this year.

M3GAN 2.0

Continuing the story after the first film, "M3GAN 2.0" stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw reprising their roles as Gemma and Cady. The film will be released in theatres on June 27.

Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion will be released in theatres on July 2 this year. The film also featured great actors like Scarlet Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. The film will show the story ahead of Jurassic World Dominion. In this film, the audience will get to see the story of the next five years.

Superman

The film will be released in theatres on July 11 this year. The film is being directed by James Gunn. David Corenswet will be seen playing the role of Superman in this film. However, the story of the film will be based on Man of Steel.

The Smurfs Movie

This is an animated film. The Smurfs Movie voice cast includes Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Daniel Levy, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Sandra Oh and Billie Lourd. It will be released in theatres on July 18.

