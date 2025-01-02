Maddock Films announces 8 horror-comedy universe movies along with Bhediya 2, Stree 3 release dates

Follow us on Image Source : X Maddock Films have announced 8 horror-comedy universe movies on Thursday

Dinesh Vijan and Nepean Capital's Maddock Films has made a major revelation on New Year 2025. The filmmakers have announced 8 films that are going to be a part of their horror-comedy universe. These eight films also include Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 3 and Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya 2. Along with these two anticipated films, Maddock Films have announced some completely unknown film names that have got movie groovers excited for not only this year but also 2026-27.

What are these 8 films?

Maddock Films will have two-two releases for the coming three years. In 2025, they have planned to release Thama on the occasion of Diwali and Shakti Shalini on December 31. These are completely new films and now it remains to see which Bollywood actor will be roped in for these films.

For 2026, their horror-comedy universe will bring back Varun Dhawan as the mighty wolf. Bhediya 2 will be released in theatres on August 14. Now it only remains to see if Kriti Sanon will also be reprising her role, as her character might not be dead. For the unversed, Bhediya was released in November 2022 and was hailed for its VFX. Maddock Films' second movie for 2026 is also a new one, Chamunda.

In 2027 too Maddock Films will have two releases, the first being Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 3. The film will be released on the occasion of Independence Day. Abhay Varma and Shravari Wagh's Munjya sequel has been titled Maha Munjya. The film will be released on December 24.

In 2028, audiences will get to see two horror-comedy films of the same franchise called Mahayudh. The first part called Pehla Mahayudh will be released on August 11 and Dusra Mahayudh will be released on October 18.

The leading production house of India, Maddock Films has got audiences excited. Their past films have been doing well a the box office and seem to be finding the balance between good storylines and performances. Now it remains to see if they will be continuing he same with these 8 upcoming films.

