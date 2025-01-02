Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan's 'Collector vs Chief Minister' tale has Kiara Advani in special appearance

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer trailer has been released

The wait for RRR star Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer political action thriller film 'Game Changer' is getting shorter as the film will be soon released on the big screen. However, the trailer of this Pan India film has been released on Thursday. After, RRR, Ram Charan is now coming to make a blast on the screen with the film Game Changer directed by Shankar after staying away from the movie for almost two years. The Game Changer trailer was unveiled by RRR director SS Rajamouli and he was also seen talking praises about the actor.

Game Changer trailer is out now

The Game Changer trailer begins with hype for the global star as he makes an entry into several frames. He later gets introduced as the District Collector who stands by ethics and principles. Later the antagonist of the film S J Surya makes an entry as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Game Changer trailer runs in two timelines, one of the past, where Charan can be seen living a normal life and looking out for his family. In the second, current timeline, he can be seen taking care of the administrative job while locking horns with the CM. In all this, you get to see Kiara Adani just twice or thrice, that too with no significant lines to say. However, it can also be because director Shankar might be wanting to keep her story a secret till the film releases.

When will Game Changer be released?

Let us tell you that Game Changer is going to be released worldwide on January 10 in three languages, including Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. For the unversed, veteran director of South films, Shankar is known for his nationalist, corruption-exposing and scientific films. Earlier, Shankar has directed great films like Hindustani, Aparichit and Robot. Shankar's films have been getting a great response in the Hindi belt. Now Shankar and Ram Charan have great expectations from the film Game Changer.

Also Read: SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli attend puja, is Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the cast?