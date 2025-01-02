SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli attend puja, is Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the cast?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli attend SSMB 29 puja

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film 'SSMB 29' has been in the news for a long time. The makers and cast have not yet revealed anything about the film but it seems like today, fans will finally have an official announcement. Critically acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli was spotted outside Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad where the 'SSMB 29's launch puja ceremony is being held. Mahesh Babu was also spotted entering the venue. Hence, fans can expect an official announcement on Thursday.

'SSMB 29' is a 2-part jungle adventure film

Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are going to make a film together for the first time. This film has been temporarily named 'SSMB 29'. This film will be based on a jungle adventure. The audience is eagerly waiting for the film. Meanwhile, a big update has come out regarding the film. According to media reports, like the Baahubali franchise, this film will also be made in two parts. According to the claim, the first part of the film will be released in the year 2027 and the second part in the year 2029.

Priyanka Chopra is playing the lead role

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra are in the lead roles. Touted as a one-of-a-kind global jungle adventure, the film (SSMB 29 Movie) will hit the floors this summer with a marathon schedule in India and abroad. SS Rajamouli has roped in Prithviraj Sukumaran to play the antagonist. The shooting of 'SSMB 29' will begin this year.

The most expensive film in the history of Indian cinema

The estimated budget of 'SSMB' is around Rs 1000 crore, which will make it one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema history. According to a report by Pinkvilla, SS Rajamouli is working on a plan to add elements of thrill and espionage to this film. The writing process of the film is almost complete. It is being said that its shooting can start in April 2025. Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have entered into a profit-sharing agreement with the producers for this film so that there will be no financial pressure on the cost of the film. After this decision, all the funds will be invested in making a high-quality film. It is being told that both have agreed to share 40% of the profit with the producers.

Also Read: Armaan weds Aashna: Everything about singer's wife, who won Fashion Influencer of the Year