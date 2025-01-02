Armaan weds Aashna: Everything about singer's wife, who won Fashion Influencer of the Year

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know everything about Armaan Malik's wife Aashna Shroff

Playback singer Armaan Malik married his longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff on January 2. The singer announced the good news of his marriage to the famous social media influencer by sharing several pictures of his wedding day on his Instagram handle. The singer's wedding photos are also going viral on social media. Ever since, Armaan had announced his engagement with Aashna, social media users have been curious to know more about her. Hence, read further to know everything about her.

Who is Aashna Shroff?

Aashna Shroff is a fashion and beauty blogger and YouTuber. She was named Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year 2023. She made her career in blogging, YouTube, and entrepreneurship. Aashna Shroff comes from a Sindhi Hindu family. Before enrolling at the esteemed London College of Fashion to pursue a fashion degree, she earned her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) from Mithibai College in Mumbai. She entered the fashion industry in 2013 while launching her online fashion store, ‘The Snob Shop,’ social networking site Facebook.

In 2013, Aashna started blogging and established her YouTube channel, 'The Snob Journal'. Her channel, which focused on travel, fashion, and beauty, soon attracted over 1.5 lakh subscribers. Aashna's profile in the fashion and beauty industries has grown as a result of her partnerships with well-known beauty companies like NYKAA, L'Oreal, Maybelline, and Estee Lauder over the years. Her status as a top influencer was solidified in 2023 when she was recognised as the Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year.

About Armaan Malik

Singer Armaan Malik is popular for songs like Wajah Tum Ho, Bol Do Na Zara and Butta Bomma. Armaan had earlier collaborated with British singer Ed Sheeran on a new version of his song 2Step. Armaan Malik proposed to Aashna Shroff in August 2023. Later, he also released a music video for his girlfriend titled Kasam Se - The Proposal. About two months later, the couple got officially engaged. And now they tied the knot on January 2. The singer shared wedding pictures and wrote, "Tu hi mera ghar."

