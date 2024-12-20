HBO confirms Season 2 of Dune: Prophecy ahead of Season 1 finale episode | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : X Dune: Prophecy Season 2 is confirmed by HBO Max

HBO has finally confirmed the highly-anticipated prequel series of Dune: Prophecy for its second season. The announcement was made during a virtual press conference where executive producer Alison Schapker along with stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams. After this, HBO Max also shared the news officially on their social media handles. The announcement of the second season came just ahead of the first season's finale episode, which is set to air this Sunday.

About the show

The show is a prequel to the Dune movies directed by Denis Villeneuve, following the early history of the Bene Gesserit, the influential order of women in the Dune saga. Set 10,000 years before the events of the popular films, Dune: Prophecy explores the formation of the Bene Gesserit, who secretly manipulated the great houses of the Empire on the desert planet of Dune.

The series centres on two morally complex sisters, played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, who are at the heart of this covert organization. In the Dune films, Lady Jessica Atreides, portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson, is an important member of the Bene Gesserit, and much of the order's spiritual teachings are passed down to her son, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet).

The Dune: Prophecy series delves deeper into the roots of the Bene Gesserit, their power, and their far-reaching influence. In the upcoming second season, viewers will see the ongoing rivalry between the two sisters and their competitor, Desmond Hart, played by Travis Fimmel. Dune Prophecy is co-produced by Legendary Television and is based on the novel titled Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin Anderson.

