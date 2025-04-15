HBO announces six cast members for upcoming Harry Potter TV series | See post The makers of HBO's Original Harry Potter series announced the names of the six cast members on Monday. Read further to know about the cast members.

New Delhi:

The makers of the most popular fantasy film series, Harry Potter, announced the cast members of its TV adaption on Monday. Taking to Instagram, the American cable TV company HBO shared a post revealing the first six members who will be featured in the new TV show. HBO revealed the names of the actors who would play the characters of Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Minerva, McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, and others in the television series.

It is significant to note that the makers are yet to release the names of the actors who will be cast for Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series.

HBO reveals cast members of the Harry Potter series

The official Instagram account of HBO shared a series of pictures of the actors who will play the characters in the Harry Potter TV series. 'Wands at the ready, we welcome our staff to Hogwarts. Please welcome John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter.', the caption reads.

Check the post below:

Harry Potter series cast

HBO officially announced the actors who would play their favourite characters in the HBO Original series Harry Potter.

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Harry Potter TV series release date

The HBO Original TV series Harry Potter is slated to release in 2026. However, the filming of this TV show will start in the summer of 2025. Meanwhile, the Harry Potter TV show will make its debut on Max in 2026.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Fingerprints of accused Shariful don't match with those found at actor's home