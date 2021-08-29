Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY Former child actor Matthew Mindler found dead after he was reported missing from college

Former child actor Matthew Mindler, who starred opposite Paul Rudd in 'Our Idiot Brother' was found dead on Saturday after being reported missing from his university. He was 19. As per the report, Matthew's college authorities confirmed his death with an announcement, "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."

The officials did not disclose the cause of death or whether any criminal activity is suspected.

According to report, Matthew was reported missing late Wednesday after failing to return to his dorm room on Tuesday night.

Cops told that Matthew was last seen walking away from his dorm at 8:11 PM Tuesday, wearing a white Millersville University hoodie with black stripes on the arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers.

The authorities told that Matthew went to classes Monday and Tuesday but he did not return on Wednesday.

Apart from 'Our Idiot Brother', Mindler also appeared in the short films Frequency in the year 2013 and Solo in 2015. He even acted in an episode of the 2009 series As the World Turns in the role of a Halloween Boy. In 2010, he participated in Late Show With David Letterman and in 2015, he went on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. In the year 2016, his most recent work was in the television film Chad: An American Boy.

