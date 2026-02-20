Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy actor, dies at 53 after prolonged battle with ALS

New Delhi:

Hollywood is in mourning after Eric Dane passed away. He was best known for playing Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and later received renewed acclaim for his role in HBO’s Euphoria. Dane died on February 19 after battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was 53.

The news of his death was confirmed by his family. In their statement, they wrote, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

