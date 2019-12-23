Daniel Craig explains why he returned as James Bond for one last time

Daniel Craig reprises the character for the fifth and final time in Cary Fukunaga's "No Time To Die"

Actor Daniel Craig says he had some unfinished business with the James Bond franchise that made him come back as the famed British spy for one last time. Craig, who took over the role of the suave 007 agent from Pierce Brosnan, has so far featured in four Bond films -- "Casino Royale" (2006), "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015).

Craig said that though "Spectre" had a perfect ending, the film did not give him a proper closure in terms of the story.

"If that had been it, the world would have carried on as normal, and I would have been absolutely fine. But somehow it felt like we needed to finish something off. If I’d left it at 'Spectre', something at the back of my head would have been going, ‘I wish I’d done one more'," the actor told Empire magazine.

"I always had a kind of secret idea about the whole lot in my head, and where I wanted to take it. And 'Spectre' wasn’t that. But this feels like it is," he added.

"No Time To Die" will also mark the return of Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, and Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

New cast members are Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, and Lashana Lynch.

The film will release worldwide in April next year.