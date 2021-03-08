Critics Choice Awards 2021 Winners List: Nomadland wins Best Film, posthumous win for Chadwick Boseman

Image Source : TWITTER/@THECW Critics Choice Awards 2021 Winners List

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs, was filmed from a stage in Los Angeles. Host Digg, who has been hosting the ceremony for the third time in a row and other presenters announced the winners from The Barker Hanger and other parts of the world. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony turned into an in-person/virtual hybrid show. The awards honored the year's best performances in movies and television. Check out the complete winner's list here-

Best Picture: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” (FX)

Best Young Actor or Actress: Alan S. Kim, “Minari” (A24)

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Comedy: “Palm Springs” (Hulu/Neon)

Best Comedy Special: “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix) & “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)

Best Acting Ensemble: “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Best Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Drama Series: “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Talk Show: “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

Best Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

#SeeHer Award: Zendaya

Best Movie Made for Television: “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

Best Short-Form Series: “Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC)

Best Song: “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – “Speak Now”

Best: Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards

Best Film Editing: “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen & “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten *TIE*

Best Visual Effects: “Tenet” (Warner Bros)

Best Hair and Makeup: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Best Costume Design: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Ann Roth

Best Production Design: “Mank” (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt (production designer), Jan Pascale (set designer)

Best Original Screenplay: “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Foreign Language Film: “Minari” (A24)

Best Original Score: “Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross



