Kit Harington takes over as Gilderoy Lockhart; Nicholas Hoult's Hogwarts stint ends before filming begins

Kit Harington is trading Westeros for Hogwarts. The Game of Thrones star has joined HBO's Harry Potter series as Gilderoy Lockhart for Season 2, replacing Nicholas Hoult, who was announced for the role only a few weeks ago. Harington will play the famously vain Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, a character who becomes an important part of Harry, Ron and Hermione’s second year at Hogwarts.

The casting also comes with a familiar connection. Harington has already played Lockhart, albeit as a voice actor, in Audible’s Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions. He has previously spoken fondly about the character, calling the opportunity an easy decision because of his affection for the Harry Potter universe.

Why did Nicholas Hoult leave Harry Potter?

According to Variety, Hoult has exited the series because of scheduling conflicts with two existing projects. The filming schedule for his role as Lockhart was reportedly changed, making it difficult for the actor to accommodate his other commitments.

HBO Max confirmed the recasting on Instagram, announcing that Harington would step into the role ahead of the second year at Hogwarts. Hoult had only recently been announced as Lockhart, making the change a notable casting switch before production on the new season gets underway.

Who is Gilderoy Lockhart?

Lockhart is introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as Hogwarts’ new Defence Against the Dark Arts professor. He is known for his flamboyant personality, carefully cultivated public image and exaggerated stories about his supposed heroic achievements.

Despite presenting himself as a celebrated wizard, Lockhart’s reputation hides a very different reality. He has built much of his fame by taking credit for the accomplishments of other witches and wizards. Kenneth Branagh previously played the character in the 2002 film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

What is Harry Potter Season 2 about?

Season 2 of HBO’s Harry Potter series will adapt The Chamber of Secrets, the second book in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World series. The story follows Harry, Ron and Hermione as they return to Hogwarts for their second year and encounter a mysterious threat inside the school.

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. John Lithgow plays Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu is Snape and Nick Frost stars as Hagrid. The first season, based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is scheduled to premiere on HBO on Christmas Day, with Season 2 expected to begin production this autumn.

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