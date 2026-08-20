Jason Statham's Mutiny reportedly leaks on Prime Video US ahead of theatrical release; internet reacts

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Jason Statham’s upcoming action thriller Mutiny has sparked attention online after it reportedly appeared in full on Amazon Prime Video in the US, just two days before its scheduled theatrical release. The film is set to arrive in theatres on August 21, but its brief appearance on the streaming platform has raised questions about how the listing went live.

According to a report by The Verge, the publication was able to verify that the entire 1-hour-and-35-minute film was available to stream on Prime Video US. The title remained accessible for at least an hour before it was removed and marked as unavailable.

Jason Statham's Mutiny briefly appears on Prime Video US

The action thriller Mutiny was briefly made available on Prime Video US, just days before its scheduled theatrical release. It must be noted that the exact circumstances behind the appearance of Mutiny on Prime Video remain unclear. It has since been taken down and is now shown as unavailable on the platform.

The synopsis on Prime Video described Statham’s character, Cole Reed, as someone whose billionaire industrialist boss is murdered in front of him. Reed is then framed for the killing and forced to go on the run while trying to uncover the conspiracy surrounding his boss's death.

Internet reacts to Mutiny's surprise leak

Ever since social media users found out that Jason Statham's Mutiny was made available to stream on Prime Video US for a brief time, they flooded the social media platform with reactions. Several Reddit users, however, also claimed that they had seen Mutiny available to stream on Prime Video before the listing was removed.

Neither Amazon, Lionsgate nor the film's production companies had commented on the apparent leak at the time of publication.

Mutiny: Cast and release date

The Hollywood film Mutiny is scheduled to release in theatres on August 21. Apart from Jason Statham, the film features Annabelle Wallis, Adrian Lester and Ramon Tikaram in key roles. It is directed by Jean-Francois Richet and written by JP Davis and Lindsay Michel.

Jason Statham's work front

On the work front, Jason Statham was last seen in Ric Roman Waugh's directorial Shelter alongside Bodhi Rae Breathnach and Michael Shaeffer in key roles. He is best known for her roles in films like Crank, Furious 7, The Meg, Spy and others.

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