Connie Francis, the voice behind viral ‘Pretty Little Baby’ song, dies at 87

Legendary singer and actor Connie Francis, best known for songs such as Pretty Little Baby, Stupid Cupid and Mama, breathed her last on Thursday. She was 87 years of age and was admitted to the hospital due to 'extreme pain'. The Pretty Little Baby hitmaker had earlier revealed that she was hospitalised on July 2 and was undergoing tests. The news of her death was confirmed by her friend, Ron Roberts, on Facebook.

'It is with a heavy heart and immense sadness that I inform you that my dear friend Connie Francis passed away last night. I know Connie would agree that her fans were among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow,' read Ron's post.

Connie's death comes just weeks after her hit track Pretty Little Baby, originally released in 1962, found a new audience online after going viral on Instagram and TikTok.

She rose to fame in the 1950s and had several chart hits, including Stupid Cupid, Lipstick on Your Collar, Who's Sorry Now and Where the Boys Are. After appearing on Dick Clark's American Bandstand in 1958, her cover song 'Who's Sorry Now' helped catapult her to fame, selling over one million copies and earning her a number one hit in the UK. She also published her autobiography, Who's Sorry Now? in 1984. She then published her second autobiography, 'Among My Souvenirs', in 2017. In 2018, she took a step back from the spotlight.

