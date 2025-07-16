Robin Kaye, 'American Idol' music supervisor, and husband shot dead in LA home; shooter arrested Robin Kaye, best remembered for her long association with 'American Idol' and her husband Thomas Deluca, were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Monday afternoon.

Famous music supervisor, Robin Kaye, known for her long association with the singing talent show 'American Idol' and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were shot dead at their Los Angeles home on Monday afternoon. This tragic incident has left the entire entertainment industry in deep shock. However, the incident is under police investigation.

Officers discovered the remains of a man and woman who had been shot while performing a welfare check at a residence in the Encino neighbourhood. A representative for "American Idol" confirmed that Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70, had passed away. Public documents show that the home was owned by the couple.

Los Angeles police arrested Raymond Boodarian

According to Los Angeles police, the 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in connection with Robin Kaye and her husband's deaths. "Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol' family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her," An 'American Idol' spokesperson said in a statement.

Boodarian is accused of killing and shooting Kaye and her husband when they returned and then escaping on foot. However, he has not yet been assigned a public defender and could not be reached for a statement. Despite receiving reports of a break-in at the residence in Encino that same afternoon, police stated in a press statement that there were "no signs of forced entry or trouble."

Robin Kaye's work front

For the unversed, Robin Kaye worked in several music departments of other productions, such as 'The Singing Bee', 'Hollywood Game Night', 'Lip Sync Battle', including several Miss USA and Miss Universe beauty pageants in her career.

