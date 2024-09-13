Cardi B welcomes third child with ex-husband Offset, shares heartwarming images of family together

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cardi B with her kids and ex-husband.

Rapper Cardi B took to her Instagram handle and announced the arrival of her third child, a baby girl, weeks after her separation from husband Offset. In her post, Cardi B revealed that she welcomed her daughter on September 7 and shared a series of heartwarming pictures featuring all her kids and ex-husband. ''The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24,'' she captioned the post, celebrating the arrival of their daughter. The couple, who have been navigating a separation since Cardi filed for divorce in July, are also parents to son Wave (3) and daughter Kulture (6).

See the post:

In one of the pictures from the post features Kulture holding her baby sister and Cardi B looking lovingly at her children. Last month, Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post and expressed her gratitude and excitement.

''With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!,'' she wrote in the caption of her post.

This announcement brought a challenging period for Cardi B, who recently disclosed that she experienced a 'freak accident' which led to temporary paralysis and nearly resulted in pregnancy loss.

