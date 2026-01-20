Brooklyn Beckham alleges years of control, public humiliation by parents David and Victoria Beckham Brooklyn Beckham has publicly accused his parents of controlling his life and disrespecting his wife, saying he no longer wants reconciliation but seeks peace and privacy.

New Delhi:

Breaking a long silence, Brooklyn, the eldest son of former English footballer David Beckham and fashion icon Victoria Beckham, spoke openly on Instagram about the discord and breakdown in his family relationships. This post was not merely a complaint, but rather appeared to be a formal declaration of distancing himself publicly from his family. Brooklyn's words clearly reflected years of resentment, dissatisfaction and pain.

He accused the family of controlling the media narrative for years, prioritising image over private relationships and constantly disrespecting his wife, Nicola Peltz. He cited several incidents, from his wedding to family events planned for 2025, and stated that he no longer desires reconciliation, only peace and privacy.

Brooklyn Beckham’s long Instagram post: ‘I don’t want to reconcile’

Brooklyn started off by writing that he has remained silent for years and tried everything to keep things private, but his parents have consistently taken things to the press, forcing him to speak the truth about himself. He also stated that he no longer wants reconciliation. Brooklyn said, ‘I don't want to reconcile... I've stood up for myself for the first time.’

(Image Source : BROOKLYN BECKHAM'S INSTAGRAM)Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram stories

‘Brand Beckham over private life’: The core of his resentment

At the heart of Brooklyn's resentment is the accusation that his parents prioritise their public image and media narrative over private relationships. In another story, he said, ‘My entire life my parents have controlled the narrative of our family in the press. Staged social media posts, family events, and fake relationships have been a part of my life.’ According to him, he paid a heavy mental price for this image management. He claimed that his stress levels decreased after distancing himself from his family.

Wedding controversy: What Brooklyn says really happened

Rumours had previously surfaced regarding Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's grand wedding in Palm Beach in 2022, but this time Brooklyn confirmed several incidents in detail and levelled serious accusations against his parents. The biggest accusation was that his parents tried to strip him of his rights to his name just before the wedding. He said, ‘Weeks before, my parents repeatedly pressured and bribed me to sign away the rights to my name. This would have affected my future and my children.’ He also claimed that Victoria cancelled his wife Nicola's wedding dress at the last minute, forcing Nicola to find a new dress.

(Image Source : BROOKLYN BECKHAM'S INSTAGRAM)Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram stories

‘My mother hijacked our first dance’: Claim of humiliation

According to Brooklyn, an incident on the wedding night completely devastated him. He said that his first dance with his wife was pre-planned, but when he got on stage, he found his mother ready to dance. In his words, ‘My mother hijacked my first dance and danced inappropriately with me in front of everyone. I have never felt so humiliated in my life.’ He described this incident as the most awkward and embarrassing moment of his life.

2025 fallout: When ties allegedly broke completely

Brooklyn claimed that another sign of the deteriorating relationships was evident in a 2025 New Year’s post where his father, David, shared memories from the year, but Brooklyn was not featured even once. Brooklyn said he went to London for his father's 50th birthday but was rejected for a week.

He explained, ‘My father only agreed to meet on the condition that Nicola was excluded. It was a slap in the face for us.’ Following this, reports emerged that in December 2025, Brooklyn blocked his parents and siblings on social media, which his brother Cruz also acknowledged.

(Image Source : BROOKLYN BECKHAM'S INSTAGRAM)Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram stories

Brooklyn claims that his wife, Nicola, was never accepted by the family. He alleged, ‘My wife was constantly humiliated by the family. My mother repeatedly invited girls from my past life to make us feel uncomfortable.’

‘We just want peace’: Brooklyn’s final message

At the end of the post, Brooklyn said that he no longer wanted to be a part of the media image. He wrote, ‘My wife and I just want peace, privacy, and a happy life.’

So far, there has been no official response from the Beckham family regarding Brooklyn's serious allegations.

Brooklyn concluded, ‘This narrative that's being created that my wife controls me is completely the opposite. For most of my life, my parents controlled me. I grew up with extreme anxiety. For the first time in my life, since I've been away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. Now I wake up every morning grateful for the life I've chosen, and I feel peace and relief. My wife and I don't want a life dictated by image, the press, or manipulation. We just want peace, privacy and happiness for ourselves and our future family.’

Also Read: Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra turns presenter for Best Male Actor Television (Drama) Award | Watch