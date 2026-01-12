Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra turns presenter for Best Male Actor Television (Drama) Award | Watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her third Golden Globes appearance in 2026, turning presenter for the Best Male Actor Television (Drama) Award and making headlines on the global stage.

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her third appearance at the Golden Globe Awards in a custom Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. Priyanka and Lisa (from BLACKPINK) turned presenters at the Golden Globes Awards 2026. The Bulgari ambassadors presented the award to Noah Wyle in the Best Actor for a Leading Role in TV (Drama) for his role in the limited series The Pitt.

Earlier to the award show, PeeCee and Jonas were also spotted posing for paparazzi and having a romantic moment as they were walking on the red carpet. While Priyanka chose a midnight blue tiered gown and paired it with diamond jewellery, Nick chose to wear an effortless yet sharp black suit.

List of Golden Globes 2026 presenters

Other than Priyanka Chopra, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Charli XCX, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson and Snoop Dogg are also presenting the awards.

Certain of the presenters have also been nominated this year, which includes George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Ayo Edebiri, Amanda Seyfried, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Kevin Hart. Other presenters, Hailee Steinfeld, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hahn, Lalisa Manobal, Regina Hall, and Zoë Kravitz, are nominated for Golden Globes Awards this year.

Golden Globes 2026 nominations: Films and TV series leading

For the film category, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominees. Sentimental Value comes second with eight, while Sinners has seven. Hamnet has six, while Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good follow with five each.

Talking about Television series, The White Lotus leads with a total of six nods, followed by Adolescence with five, and Only Murders in the Building and Severance with four nominations respectively.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the movie The Bluff, set to release on Prime Video on 25 February 2026.

