Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie finalise divorce deal after eight-year legal battle

The former power couple of Hollywood Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are now officially divorced after fighting an eight-year-long legal battle. Jolie's lawyer James Simon confirmed on Monday that the 49-year-old actress is finally relieved that the process of divorce. In this divorce case, both parties have agreed to a settlement conference or meditation session under alternative dispute resolution. Apart from this, a jury trial has also been requested, which can last about 10 to 15 days. Brad Pitt has also agreed to the conference process in his case management statement.

What did Angelina Jolie's lawyer say?

Confirming the divorce, James Simon said, "To be honest, Angelina is tired. Eight years ago she filed for divorce from Mr Pitt. During this time, she and her children completely abandoned the shared property. Since then she has been focusing on peace and healing for her family." According to Jolie's lawyer, she has taught her children how important it is to resort to law and work for change. A source aware of the situation said, "Jolie is trying her best to come to light after the dark time. She neither publicly nor privately says anything bad against Pitt."

End of a long legal battle

Jolie's lawyer also said that this process has been extremely long and tedious so far. He said, "This is just one part of a long process that started eight years ago. Angelina is relieved that this chapter is over now. Jolie continues to search for peace and stability for her children and herself regarding this matter." This settlement is one of the most talked about divorce cases in Hollywood.

The two got married in 2014

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married on August 23, 2014 at their private vineyard 'Chateau Miraval' in France. The couple are parents to six children. Their children include Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie applied for divorce on September 19, 2016. She demanded primary custody of the children. Since then, there has been a legal battle between them over the custody of the children and the division of property.

