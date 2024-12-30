Yearender 2024: Vida Karo to Ishq Hai, 10 best Hindi songs of the year

2024 not only opened the gates for good movies but also great music. While the world may have been consumed by several pop songs, at the same time Hindi movies and series gave us some really commendable songs. These songs not only resonated with the audiences but also provided based on their film's storyline. As the year is coming to an end, let's have a look at the top 10 best songs of the year.
Best songs of 2024
Vida Karo
Film: Amar Singh Chamkila
Actors: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra
Singer: Arijit Singh
Lyricist: Irshad Kamil
Composer: AR Rahman
Mirza
Film: Maidaan
Actors: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani
Singers: Richa Sharma and Javed Ali
Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir
Composer: AR Rahman
Ishq Hai
Series: Mismatched Season 3
Actors: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli
Singers: Anurag Saikia, Romy, Amarabha Banerjee, Varun Jain and Madhubanti Bagchi
Lyricist: Raj Shekhar
Composer: Anurag Saikia and Oblong Sioni
Tu Hain Toh
Movie: Mr And Mrs Mahi
Actors: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao
Singers: Bunny and Sagar
Lyricist: Sagar
Composer: Hunny and Bunny
Tenu Sang Rakhna
Movie: Jigra
Actors: Ali Bhatt and Vedang Raina
Singers: Arijit Singh, Anumita Nadesan and Achint Thakkar
Lyricist: Varun Grover
Composer: Achint Thakkar
Tuu
Movie: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
Actors: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar
Singers: Sukhwinder Singh and Javed Ali
Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir
Composer: MM Keeravaani
Heer Aasmani
Movie: Fighter
Actors: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi
Singers: Bpraak, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani
Lyricist: Kumaar
Composer: Vishal and Sheykhar
Raanjhan
Movie: Do Patti
Actors: Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh
Singer: Parampara Tandon
Lyricist: Kausar Munir
Composer: Sachet-Parampara
Sajni
Movie: Laapataa Ladies
Actors: Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastava
Singers: Arijit Singh
Lyricist: Prashant Pandey
Composer: Ram Sampath
Tum Se
Movie: Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya
Actors: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Singers: Sachin-Jigar, Raghav Chaitanya and Varun Jain
Lyricist: Indraneel
Composer: Sachin-Jigar
Some releases of 2024 should be awarded for giving such albums which had no bad songs. For example, Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila has one of the best albums of just the year but the decade. Its music was composed by two-time Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, who also composed Ajay Devgn's Maidaan songs. This movie album too must-listen songs. On the other hand, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had the music composed by again Oscar-winning-music director MM Keeravaani. Its entire album is a textbook learning course for upcoming musicians.
