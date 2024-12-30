Monday, December 30, 2024
     
Yearender 2024: Vida Karo to Ishq Hai, 10 best Hindi songs of the year

2024 brought back the retro touch in Bollywood music to some extend and made us fall in love with sober, smooth and lyrical masterpieces. Hence, let's have a look at top 10 best songs of the year from Hindi movies and series.

Written By: Sakshi Verma Published : Dec 30, 2024 18:17 IST
10 best Hindi songs of 2024
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Have a look at 10 best Hindi songs of 2024 here

2024 not only opened the gates for good movies but also great music. While the world may have been consumed by several pop songs, at the same time Hindi movies and series gave us some really commendable songs. These songs not only resonated with the audiences but also provided based on their film's storyline. As the year is coming to an end, let's have a look at the top 10 best songs of the year. 

Best songs of 2024

Vida Karo 

Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Actors: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra
Singer: Arijit Singh
Lyricist: Irshad Kamil
Composer: AR Rahman

Mirza

Film: Maidaan
Actors: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani
Singers: Richa Sharma and Javed Ali
Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir
Composer: AR Rahman

Ishq Hai 

Series: Mismatched Season 3
Actors: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli
Singers: Anurag Saikia, Romy, Amarabha Banerjee, Varun Jain and Madhubanti Bagchi
Lyricist: Raj Shekhar
Composer: Anurag Saikia and Oblong Sioni

Tu Hain Toh 

Movie: Mr And Mrs Mahi
Actors: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao
Singers: Bunny and Sagar
Lyricist: Sagar
Composer: Hunny and Bunny

Tenu Sang Rakhna 

Movie: Jigra
Actors: Ali Bhatt and Vedang Raina
Singers: Arijit Singh, Anumita Nadesan and Achint Thakkar 
Lyricist: Varun Grover 
Composer: Achint Thakkar 

Tuu 

Movie: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha 
Actors:  Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar
Singers: Sukhwinder Singh and Javed Ali 
Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir
Composer: MM Keeravaani

Heer Aasmani

Movie: Fighter
Actors: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi 
Singers: Bpraak, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani
Lyricist: Kumaar
Composer: Vishal and Sheykhar

Raanjhan 

Movie: Do Patti
Actors: Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh
Singer: Parampara Tandon
Lyricist: Kausar Munir 
Composer: Sachet-Parampara

Sajni 

Movie: Laapataa Ladies
Actors: Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastava
Singers: Arijit Singh
Lyricist: Prashant Pandey
Composer: Ram Sampath

Tum Se

Movie: Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya
Actors: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Singers: Sachin-Jigar, Raghav Chaitanya and Varun Jain
Lyricist: Indraneel
Composer: Sachin-Jigar 

Some releases of 2024 should be awarded for giving such albums which had no bad songs. For example, Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila has one of the best albums of just the year but the decade. Its music was composed by two-time Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, who also composed Ajay Devgn's Maidaan songs. This movie album too must-listen songs. On the other hand, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had the music composed by again Oscar-winning-music director MM Keeravaani. Its entire album is a textbook learning course for upcoming musicians. 

