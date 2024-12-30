Yearender 2024: Vida Karo to Ishq Hai, 10 best Hindi songs of the year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Have a look at 10 best Hindi songs of 2024 here

2024 not only opened the gates for good movies but also great music. While the world may have been consumed by several pop songs, at the same time Hindi movies and series gave us some really commendable songs. These songs not only resonated with the audiences but also provided based on their film's storyline. As the year is coming to an end, let's have a look at the top 10 best songs of the year.

Best songs of 2024

Vida Karo

Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Actors: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra

Singer: Arijit Singh

Lyricist: Irshad Kamil

Composer: AR Rahman

Mirza

Film: Maidaan

Actors: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani

Singers: Richa Sharma and Javed Ali

Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir

Composer: AR Rahman

Ishq Hai

Series: Mismatched Season 3

Actors: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli

Singers: Anurag Saikia, Romy, Amarabha Banerjee, Varun Jain and Madhubanti Bagchi

Lyricist: Raj Shekhar

Composer: Anurag Saikia and Oblong Sioni

Tu Hain Toh

Movie: Mr And Mrs Mahi

Actors: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Singers: Bunny and Sagar

Lyricist: Sagar

Composer: Hunny and Bunny

Tenu Sang Rakhna

Movie: Jigra

Actors: Ali Bhatt and Vedang Raina

Singers: Arijit Singh, Anumita Nadesan and Achint Thakkar

Lyricist: Varun Grover

Composer: Achint Thakkar

Tuu

Movie: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Actors: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar

Singers: Sukhwinder Singh and Javed Ali

Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir

Composer: MM Keeravaani

Heer Aasmani

Movie: Fighter

Actors: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi

Singers: Bpraak, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani

Lyricist: Kumaar

Composer: Vishal and Sheykhar

Raanjhan

Movie: Do Patti

Actors: Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh

Singer: Parampara Tandon

Lyricist: Kausar Munir

Composer: Sachet-Parampara

Sajni

Movie: Laapataa Ladies

Actors: Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastava

Singers: Arijit Singh

Lyricist: Prashant Pandey

Composer: Ram Sampath

Tum Se

Movie: Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya

Actors: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Singers: Sachin-Jigar, Raghav Chaitanya and Varun Jain

Lyricist: Indraneel

Composer: Sachin-Jigar

Some releases of 2024 should be awarded for giving such albums which had no bad songs. For example, Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila has one of the best albums of just the year but the decade. Its music was composed by two-time Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, who also composed Ajay Devgn's Maidaan songs. This movie album too must-listen songs. On the other hand, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had the music composed by again Oscar-winning-music director MM Keeravaani. Its entire album is a textbook learning course for upcoming musicians.

Also Read: Yearender 2024: All We Imagine As Light to I Want To Talk, this year's shining examples of reflective cinema