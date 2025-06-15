Box office report: How much 'How to Train Your Dragon', Dakota Johnson's 'Materialists' collected on day 2? Read to know how much 'How to Train Your Dragon' and 'Materialists' earned at the Indian box office on their second day.

The live-action remake of the 2010 animated film of the same name, 'How to Train Your Dragon', continued to perform well at the box office on its second day. On the other hand, the romantic comedy film 'Materialists', which was also released on June 13, 2025, sees growth in its box office numbers as compared to its opening day. Read to know how much these Hollywood films collected on day 2.

How to Train Your Dragon box office collection day 2

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the action-adventure live-action film 'How to Train Your Dragon' witnessed a growth in its box office collections on its second day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mason Thames-Nico Parker starrer earned Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The Hollywood film had an overall 35.70% English occupancy rate on its second day.

The highest occupancy of 44.76% was witnessed in the evening shows, followed by 39.82% in the afternoon shows, 37.38% in the night shows and 20.84% in the morning shows. In terms of region-wise occupancy rate, the English language film saw the highest occupancy of 54.25% in the Chennai region, followed by 52.50% in Bengaluru, 46.25% in Ahmedabad and 38.25% in the Pune region. Besides Mason ThamesNico Parker, the film features Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, and Bronwyn James in the lead roles.

Materialists' box office collection day 2

The most anticipated film 'Materialists' featuring Hollywood actors Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, failed to perform well at the Indian box office on its first day. However, the movie witnessed a slow growth in its box office numbers on day 2. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Celine Song's directorial earned Rs 1.25 crore across India. At present, the total box office collection of the romantic comedy film 'Materialists' stands at Rs 1.85 crore. Produced by Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, and Christine Vachon, the Hollywood film has an IMDb rating of 7.

