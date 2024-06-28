Black Panther actress Letitia Wright teases return of her character Shuri in MCU

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Letitia Wright

Hollywood actress Letitia Wright says she would like to continue playing her popular "Black Panther" character Shuri in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. According to a report in PTI, in the chat show, 'The View' Wright called Shuri one of my favourite characters.

She said, "Let’s just say… I would like to continue with Shuri. She’s one of my favourite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I’m so grateful for her". Asked if a third instalment of Black Panther was under development, the actress said, a lot is coming up. In 2018's Black Panther, Wright has been introduced as Shuri, a brilliant tech wiz, the princess of Wakanda and T'Challa's younger sister.

The character has since appeared in three MCU films "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), "Avengers: Endgame" (2019) and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (2022). Wright is looking forward to the release of her film "Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot".

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (2022) saw Wright's Shuri take forward the legacy of 2018's original movie "Black Panther" in the aftermath of the fictional African kingdom Wakanda's loss of its beloved king T'Challa, a tweak in the script following lead star Chadwick Boseman's death from colon cancer in 2020.

For the unversed, Letitia Wright is a Guyanese-British actress who gained worldwide fame after playing the role of Shuri in Black Panther. Apart from Black Panther, her other notable works in films include, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Death on the Nile, The Silent Twins, Ready Player One, Mangrove, Guava Island, Avengers: Endgame, Hold Back the Stars, Avengers: Infinity War, Aisha, Surrounded and Sing 2 among others.

Interestingly, Letitia Wright has also worked in TV shows including, Holby City, Top Boy, Random, Coming Up, Chasing Shadows, Glasgow Girls, Banana, Cucumber, Doctor Who, Humans, Black Mirror, Small Axe and I Am among others. She has bagged several awards including Teen Choice Awards, Black Reel Awards, NAACP Image Awards, British Academy Film Awards, NAACP Image Awards.