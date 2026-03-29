Barry Caldwell, Pinky and the Brain fame Animator, dies at 68

New Delhi:

Hollywood animator and director Barry Caldwell created popular shows such as Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain. This brilliant artist bid farewell to the world at the age of 68. The news of his demise was shared on social media by an old friend and fellow animator, Paul Dini.

Remembering his old friend Barry Caldwell, animator Dini posted an emotional note on social media. In his Facebook post, he wrote, 'I met Barry Caldwell early in my career. He was incredibly talented as a cartoonist, designer, and director. He was respected throughout the entire industry. When Dan Haskett told me today that Barry was no longer with us, it felt as though something inside me had died.'

Barry Caldwell's famous shows

Speaking of Barry Caldwell's professional career, he received his training at the School of Visual Arts. He made his debut in the world of animation in 1980 with shows like Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids. Later in his career, he worked with major studios such as Warner Bros. Animation, Walt Disney Television Studios, and DreamWorks. Barry worked on numerous well-known shows, including The Smurfs, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, The Tom and Jerry Comedy Show and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

He also contributed to projects such as Tiny Toon Adventures, The Tigger Movie, Osmosis Jones, Kim Possible and DreamWorks Dragons.

Barry Caldwell obituary

Born on June 15, 1949, in Clifton, Kansas, to Marjorie 'Margie' and George Caldwell, Barry spent most of his life in the Mini-Cassia area, a place he loved dearly and called his home. Barry is preceded in death by his parents, Margie and George Caldwell and his siblings Tony, Allen and Donna.

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