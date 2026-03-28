Oscars: Academy awards 2029 opts for new venue, picks Peacock Theatre leaving behind Dolby

New Delhi:

The Oscar Awards are perpetually a topic of conversation; professionals ranging from Hollywood to the global film industry aspire to win this coveted honour. For many years, this awards ceremony has been held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, the event will no longer be hosted at this location.

According to People magazine, a major change is in store for the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars.

Oscars opt for Peacock Theatre

The ceremony will be relocated to a venue in Downtown Los Angeles. Furthermore, starting in 2029, the awards ceremony will also be broadcast on YouTube. The organisation responsible for hosting the event has announced that, from 2029 through 2039, the ceremony will be hosted at the Peacock Theatre, which is part of the LA Live complex. This venue is situated in close proximity to the Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The Oscars partner with YouTube

The organisation behind the Oscar Awards announced its new partnership with YouTube in December 2025. This partnership is scheduled to run from 2029 through 2033. All Oscar-related coverage, ranging from the red carpet arrivals to behind-the-scenes content, will be streamed on YouTube.

Oscars 2026 winners

The 2026 Oscar Awards ceremony was held recently. The event was hosted by Conan O'Brien. Have a look at the winners here:

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Actor In A Leading Role - Michael B Jordan for Sinners

Best Actress In A Leading Role - Jessie Buckley for Hamnet

Best Direction - Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Amy Madigan for Weapons

Best Animated Feature - K-Pop Demon Hunter

Best Animated Short Film - The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best Costume Design - Kate Hawley for Frankenstein

Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey for Frankenstein

Best Casting Director - Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another

Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film - The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva (tie)

Best Supporting Actor - Sean Penn

Best Original Screenplay - Sinners (Written by Ryan Coogler)

Best Adapted Screenplay award - One Battle After Another (Written by Paul Thomas Anderson)

Best Production Design - Frankenstein (Tamara Deverell and Shane Veuau)

Best Visual Effects - Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Documentary Short Film - All The Empty Rooms

Best Documentary Feature Film - Mr Nobody Against Putin

Best Score - Sinners

Best Sound - F1

Best Film Editing - One Battle After Another

Best Cinematography - Sinners

Best International Feature Film - Sentimental Value

Best Original Song - Golden

This year, the film One Battle After Another took home six awards, including the coveted Best Picture award. Meanwhile, the film Sinners won four awards. No Indian film managed to secure an Oscar win this year.