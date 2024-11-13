After Chris Evan and Hemsworth, John Krasinski named 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People Magazine

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM John Krasinski named 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2024

Who is the sexiest living person of 2024? This is none other than Hollywood's handsome hunk John Krasinski. On Tuesday night, he was named the 'sexiest man alive' of 2024 by People magazine. The magazine announced the actor's name during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Krasinski was present on the show during this time.

Confusion over the 'sexiest man alive' of 2024

Let us tell you, before the announcement of John's name, people mistook Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco as this year's winner. The magazine soon cleared this confusion of the people and declared John as the 'sexiest living person' of this year.

Krasinski told the magazine in an interview that his immediate reaction to this was a blackout. He said that he thought he was being made fun of. Joking further, the actor said that now he hopes that his wife and actress Emily Blunt will fulfil the promise of sticking the cover as wallpaper at their home.

A look at other 'sexiest man alive' poster boys

Before Krasinski, Patrick Dempsey (2023), Chris Evans (2022), Paul Rudd (2021), Michael B. Jordan (2020), John Legend (2019) and Idris Elba (2018), Blake Shelton (2017), Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (2016), David Beckham (2015) and Chris Hemsworth (2014) among others have been declared the sexiest living men by People magazine.

About John Krasinski

Krasinski is known for his role in the famous series 'The Office'. Apart from this, the actor is also famous for his role in the action series Jack Ryan and the Quiet Place franchise. He has also directed several critically acclaimed films including If (2024), Quite Place (2018, 2020) featuring his wife Emily Blunt and The Hollars (2016) among others.

