Actors, singers and Travis Kelce, a look at Taylor Swift's past relationships

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is best known for her autobiographical songwriting. In her singing career, she has delivered several hit songs, 'Blank Space', 'Shake It Off', 'Cruel Summer', 'Look What You Made Me Do' and many more.

Besides songs, fans have always been interested in Taylor Swift's personal life. Over the years, the 35-year-old singer has dated several well-known singers and actors, including Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston. In this article, let's take a look at her past relationships.

A look at Taylor Swift's past relationships

Joe Jonas: Taylor Swift briefly dated the Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas in 2008. However, their breakup was one of the most dramatic breakups ever as Joe reportedly ended things over a 25-second phone call, which later inspired some of her songs like 'Forever and Always'.

Taylor Lautner: Taylor dated Twilight fame actor Taylor Lautner after meeting him on the set of Valentine’s Day.

John Mayer: The 'Blank Space' singer, Taylor Swift, dated John Mayer for a few months and ended on a rough note. This relationship inspired her to write the hit song "Dear John", which was released in 2010.

Jake Gyllenhaal: Taylor Swift and Nightcrawler actor Jake Gyllenhaal's relationship made headlines, but it ended quickly. It is said that her song 'Red' was inspired by him.

Harry Styles: The One Direction singer Harry Styles and Taylor dated for a short period of time, and it is one of the most talked-about relationships. The duo started dating each other in November 2012 and split in January 2013.

Calvin Harris: Swift dated Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, who is best known for his songs like 'One Kiss', 'This Is What You Came For', and others, in February 2015, and it lasted for over a year, but things went south and the duo split in May 2016.

Tom Hiddleston: Taylor dated the Loki actor Tom Hiddleston in 2016, and their romance quickly grabbed headlines. It is said that their relationship started at the Met Gala, where the two of them were seen dancing. But things didn't work out between them, and they called it quits in September 2016.

Joe Alwyn: Taylor Swift and the British actor Joe Alwyn's relationship is the longest of Taylor Swift's so far, lasting six years before they quietly split in 2023.

Taylor Swift is now engaged to Travis Kelce

Now, Taylor Swift and football star Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025. This news has sent Swifties into a frenzy as they are all excited for the new chapter in her love life.

