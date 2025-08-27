Taylor Swift engaged: This is how her love story with football star Travis Kelce began Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced her engagement with longtime partner and football champion Travis Kelce. Scroll further to read about her love story with Travis Kelce.

New Delhi:

Renowned singer and songwriter Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced her engagement to longtime partner and football champion Travis Kelce. She took to her Instagram handle to share dreamy pictures from the engagement ceremony.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has quickly become one of the most talked-about love stories. The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs player surprised fans when they were first linked, and since then, their journey together has been making headlines. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story

The love story of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started in September 2023, when Swift attended some of Kelce's football games. Since the summer of 2023, there have been dating rumours circulating about the couple. When Taylor Swift's six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn ended, it was announced in April 2023. After splitting with his long-time girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, Kelce also seems to have stayed single at that time.

However, it is said that it all started with a friendship bracelet when Travis Kelce. The American football star was also spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

Later, on their podcast, "New Heights," Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, talked about his appearance at the show. He claimed to have been at the show and to have been "butt hurt" because Swift couldn't talk to him before her performance. According to NBC, Kelce said, "If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Taylor Swift confirmed her relationship with Travis

Swift clearly accepted the invitation and made an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023. She and Kelce's mother, Donna, were spotted supporting him in a VIP suite while wearing Chiefs uniforms. However, in October, the two confirmed their relationship as they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Taylor Swift announces her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

In mid-August, the Lover singer announced her most anticipated album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', on Kelce's brother's podcast, 'New Heights', by making an appearance with her boyfriend. Cut to August 26, 2025, the couple made it official by announcing their engagement.

