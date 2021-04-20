Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR You can't afford to miss Shahid Kapoor's 'straight at ya' look; See Mira Rajput's priceless reaction

Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor is known for his exceptional screen appearance. The 'Kabir Singh' actor has time and again impressed his fans and audiences by bringing life into characters. Now, to drive away the mid week blues, Shahid on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning sunkissed picture. The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself as he posed by looking at the lens. He looks handsome with his long luscious locks and full-grown beard.

Bearing an uncanny resemblance to his character in 'Kabir Singh', Shahid looks dapper as he posed holding his chin with his thumb. Shahid looked straight into the camera for the picture. He is seen donning a white full-sleeve shirt as he gave serious expressions while posing for the lens. Taking to the caption, the 'Udta Punjab' actor wrote, "Straight at ya..."

Take a look:

Recently, Shahid a bizarre video on social media singing a song in a unique style. His singing style has not only left many celebs laughing hard but heap praises on him. In fact, actor Kunal Kemmu gave his performance the award for 'best soul stirring rendition'.

In a clip, shared by Shahid, the actor gives a funny twist to a Punjabi song with a goofy filter. Sharing the post, he wrote "We are open to remixes".

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's remix is complete laughter riot, actor gets award for 'best soul stirring rendition' | WATCH

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor's last film Kabir Singh became his first solo 100 crore film. He will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Shahid has also started shooting for Raj and DK's action thriller web series, which marks his debut in the web world. The upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.