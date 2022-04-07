KGF sets foot in metaverse; Rocky Bhai's avatars become fastest NFTs to be sold

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PRASHANTHNEEL Actor Yash

Racing towards its theatrical release this month, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is making waves in the metaverse as well. A record number of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been snapped up by collectors in what is being termed as the biggest NFT sale in India till date. The sale saw the first 500 NFTs getting sold in the first 10 minutes. KGF franchise makers Hombale Films have introduced a set of three NFTs - Bombay Rocky, Narachi Rocky and Toofan Rocky avatars.

Hombale Films along with Lysto and Bookmyshow, on Thursday (April 7) unveiled 'KGFVerse', a digital avatar-based universe in the metaverse, dedicated to the fans of the film. Excitement had been building since the initial announcement regarding the sale, and a huge number of prospective buyers were looking to get their hands on the especially rare Rocky Bhai NFT, which caused quite a stir.

The sale received great response from the buyers, resulting in the first 500 NFTS being sold in the first 10 minutes, which is an Indian record for any sale of NFTs in the country. As cinemas ready to welcome the much-awaited sequel on the big screen, fans get to own KGF franchise-themed digital collectibles, NFTs and membership in this innovative space created on the metaverse.

The makers believe that the time is right for the production house to enter the lucrative NFT marketplace arena and the partnership with Lysto and Bookmyshow enables Hombale Films to take advantage of their marketing and technological infrastructure.

With the endless possibilities of fan engagement and digital community building that the metaverse offers, this initiative follows a phased approach that has kickstarted with the launch of 10,000 'El-Dorado' digital tokens that cinephiles can either buy using MATIC (Polygon) cryptocurrency, or win across the many contests which have gone live on the social media platforms of Hombale Films, Lysto and BookMyShow.

The 'El-Dorado' digital tokens named after the mythical city made of gold, enables its owners to become members, granting them access to the gated collection of the KGFVerse and get first grabs on the future next-generation avatar drops, KGFverse land sale, special events including real-life meetups and interactions with the KGF team, amongst other exciting possibilities.

Through various phases that will follow, fans will get a chance to experience many more exciting drops that will be released soon.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film 'Salaar' starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like 'Dil Chahata Hai', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Gully Boy', among others.