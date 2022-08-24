Yami Gautam and husband Aditya Dhar soak in divine spirit at Jwala Devi, Naina Devi temples | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMIGAUTAM Yami Gautam with husband Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, soaked in some divine spirit at the revered Jwala Devi and Naina Devi temples in Himachal Pradesh. The actress, who was last seen in the Netflix film Dasvi, shared some images from her religious trip on Instagram. Fans have been showering love on the Bollywood celebrity couple's pictures on social media. Yami and Aditya also performed the traditional puja at both these temples. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in 2021.

Yami Gautam visits Naina Devi temple

Yami shared some happy moments from her trip to the Naina Devi temple. She wore a pink salwar kameez with golden embroidery and looked pretty in traditional Indian attire. Aditya complemented her in a white kurta pyjama, which he paired with nay blue Nehru jacket. The couple performed puja at the temple and sought blessings from the almighty. Yami captioned her post, "Took blessings at the divine Naina Devi/ नैना देवी mandir in my Dev-bhoomi, Himachal (sic)."

Yami spends time at Jwala Devi temple

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar also prayed to the Goddess at the Jwala Devi temple. In another set of images from Jawal Devi, the actress was seen dressed in a golden yellow salwar kameez with embroidery. She accompanied the attire with a red-coloured dupatta. Aditya twinned with his wife in a similar coloured kurta and pyjama. Yami and Aditya performed puja and aarti inside the temple premises and also posed for happy pictures together. She captioned the post, "The spiritual feeling after Darshan at Jwala Devi mandir is inexpressible (sic)."

Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay clicked with Atlee? Viral pic fuels rumours of Jawan cameo role

Fans are loving the couple's moments from the religious trip.

Yami Gautam's films

Yami has lately featured in two OTT releases, namely Dasvi and A Thursday. Her performances in both films have been appreciated by the viewers. The actress, who started her career with television shows such as Chand Ke Paar Chalo and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, made her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's 2012 critical hit Vicky Donor, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Yami will be seen in the upcoming investigative drama movie Lost. It is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and features the actress as a crime reporter. She will also feature in Oh My God 2 opposite Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. She may play the role of a lawyer in the upcoming comedy-drama.

Read: Ananya Panday reveals about her biggest fear, says 'I am scared of losing love' | EXCLUSIVE

Latest Entertainment News