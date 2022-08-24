Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay clicked with Atlee? Viral pic fuels rumours of Jawan cameo role

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan in the teaser poster of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay's picture with director Atlee is going viral on social media. The latest image has been circulating widely among fan clubs and has led to rumours of Vijay' cameo in the upcoming film Jawan, which features SRK in the lead role and is directed by Atlee. The image is said to be from the set of Jawan, as per the speculation on social media. In the picture, Vijay, SRK and Atlee are seen lost in conversation. For the fans, this image is turning out to be the moment of the day. However, many are commenting that this may be an edited picture and not a real one.

Does Vijay have a cameo role in Jawan?

Atlee and Vijay have worked together in various blockbuster films like Theri, Mersal and Bigil. With Vijay meeting Atlee on Jawan set with SRK, it may not be a distant reality that the Tamil star may feature in a cameo role in Atlee's Jawan. In the viral pic of the three celebs, Shah Rukh was seem wearing a white shirt and Vijay sported a purple shirt. Atlee was seen wearing a face mask. Fans flooded the comments section hoping Atlee will be able to get Vijay and SRK in Jawan. Many remained sceptic and commented that it was a photoshopped image.

Vijay has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming feature film Varisu, opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Speculations surrounding Vijay's cameo in Jawan

Meanwhile, the rumours of Vijay's cameo in Jawan are not floating for the first time. According to previous reports, Vijay may shoot for his parts in the movie in September in Chennai. Reportedly, the Beast actor will shoot for a day for his cameo role in Jawan without charging any money. However, the official confirmation on this regard is awaited by the makers. Meanwhile, the pic of SRK with Atlee and Vijay, which may be photoshopped, continues to go viral among the fans.

Jawan movie details and complete cast

While the plot details have been kept under the wrap, Jawan has got Vijay Sethupathi onboard in a prominent role of the baddie. The development was confirmed by Vijay's publicist Yuvraaj earlier in August.

Jawan had begun filming last year in Pune. SRK is believed to have shot some portions of the movie too. With Vijay Sethupathi coming on board the project, the complete cast of Jawan includes the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Azzy Bagria and Manahar Kumar. Jawan will release on June 2 next year.

