World Cancer Day 2021: Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre recite heartfelt poems of strength

Every year January 4 is observed as World Cancer Day. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness, eliminate the stigma associated with the disease and inspire action for a cancer-free world. This year's World Cancer Day's theme is 'I Am and I Will'. This year focuses on each person and their individual commitment to reduce the impact of cancer. Keeping up the spirit of this year's theme, write- director Tahira Kashyap recited a heartfelt poem. Sharing the video of the same on her social media platform, Tahira wrote, "World Cancer Day! This is something I had experienced and written about and still mean every word of it! Joining this year’s theme of I AM AND I WILL, I urge you all to take notice of this day, to spread awareness about early breast cancer detection, to remove any stigma associated with it and to celebrate life along with it's many scars."

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre who has been able to inspire people through her brave cancer surviving story also shared a small poem. Sonali who advocates keeping a positive attitude shared, "our journey is going to be hard but try to fight it with hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine and take #OneDayAtATime"

Both Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre are the epitome of strong women who won their fight against Cancer and emerged victoriously. They not only survived but also redefined life after illness.

Bollywood actress, Madhuri Dixit also asked her fans and followers to unite and spread awareness about the disease. She said, 'Love, faith, and hope along with science can conquer anything.'