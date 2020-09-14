Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH What's cooking in Diljit Dosanjh's kitchen?

Going by his latest single, Diljit Dosanjh is the G.O.A.T. and let’s be honest, Punjabi’s come with their own superpowers and a dare to defeat attitude when it comes to food. It is no secret that this lockdown has had all of us sharpening our cooking skills and over the last few our favourite Jatt has been delighting us with his many gastronomic creations. So what’s cooking in our favourite singer cum actor cum superstar, Diljit’s kitchen?

Bringing out his creativity as the perfect all-rounder, watch this Punjab da Puttar try to make a delicious soup from a recipe that he learnt from his friend, Vought. Or that’s what he thinks he is making! Taking to Instagram, Diljit wrote alongside the video he shared, "Special Soup Recipe Yaaron, aapke liye laaya hoon main ek sundar si ‘Soup’ recipe jisme hum use kar rahe hain ek secret ingredient! Dekhte hai ye Super amazing recipe ka nateeja kya hoga!"

Have a look:

While he’s got all the standard ingredients perfectly in place, you'd never guess what the secret ingredient is! With no sugar and only spice, hopefully making everything nice, and a secret special ingredient ‘Compound V’ that has left him perplexed! Is Diljit going to be successful in making a Supe or will it put him in a soup?

To know more about Supes and what this Compound V entails, watch Amazon Original Series The Boys. With 4 episodes of season 2 out already and new episodes streaming every Friday, you’re in for a ‘supe-r ride’!

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage