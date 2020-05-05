WATCH: Imtiaz Ali shares throwback video of Rishi Kapoor dancing at his brother’s wedding in Kashmir

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Imtiaz Ali shares throwback video of Rishi Kapoor dancing at his brother’s wedding in Kashmir

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor left his fans in despair after he passed away on April 30, after a two year battle with leukemia. Fans, as well as Bollywood celebrities, paid him tribute by sharing their special memories with the actor. On Monday, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also shared a throwback video and remembered the actor. He reposted the video shared by another account on his Instagram stories in which Rishi is seen dancing at the wedding of his brother. Imtiaz wrote, "RK’s baraat dance in Kashmir." Watch the video here-

Earlier, Imtiaz Ali had shared a heartfelt post for Rishi Kapoor and said, "Another day I invited him to my brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baraat was entering the venue he said -’you guys go in front, I will come in the end’. I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself. And today he left. Something precious became past today. But this time will not take him away. I haven’t met him for so long anyway, I will think he is still there, smiling. And I can still think of the little time I could spend with him, and smile with him."

Rishi Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali worked together in 2009 film Love Aaj Kal which also featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Banganga tank in Mumbai on Sunday, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said. He said a prayer meet for the actor was held on Saturday. "We did prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven't received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar," Randhir Kapoor told PTI. A picture has gone viral on social media, where Rishi Kapoor's actor-son Ranbir and wife Neetu are seen sitting next to his photograph.

