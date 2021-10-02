Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM War turns 2: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor take a stroll down the memory lane

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor on Saturday clocked the second anniversary of their action blockbuster movie War. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, War chronicles the story of an Indian soldier, Khalid (Shroff), who is assigned to eliminate a senior agent and his mentor Kabir (Roshan) as he has gone rogue. The movie turned out to be one of the highest grossing films of 2019, minting over Rs 475 crore worldwide.

The principal star cast of the film Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor reminisced working on the project.

Roshan, 47, said he miss being on the film's set. “Miss everything about being on this set - co-working, collaborating, CREATING.

Tiger opened up about his experience of working with his 'inspiration' Hrithik Roshan in 'WAR'. The film pitted Tiger against his on-screen idol Hrithik. He revealed, "Hrithik has been an idol and inspiration to me. I was thrilled to have not only gotten a chance to work with him but also dance along with him."

Tiger, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti', added, "His discipline and dedication to the craft is what legends are made of and I learnt so much each day I spent with him. It was my wish to share the screen with him and WAR fulfilled that so I will always be grateful to everyone for making that happen for me." The actor also spoke about the movie and said it made him "raise the bar" on the kind of action that he could do on-screen.

He said, "WAR took the benchmark of action films in India to another level. I'm deeply proud to have this film in my filmography and I thank my director Siddharth Anand and my producer Aditya Chopra for bringing to me this special project that also gave me the opportunity to share the screen with my on-screen idol Hrithik Roshan."

Tiger added, "WAR also made me raise the bar on the kind of action that I could do on-screen and I enjoyed the challenge thoroughly. I was physically drained, bruised and battered but it was all worth it. I'm humbled with the love and appreciation that the film has received from every quarter."

“Man I miss this! One of my best experiences going head to head with one of my idols. #2yearsofwar,” Shroff wrote.

Vaani Kapoor, who was paired opposite Roshan in the movie, tweeted, "2 years. 2 teams. 1 incredible WAR #2YearsOfWar."

War marked the second collaboration between Roshan and Anand. The duo had previously worked on 2014 hit Bang Bang. They are now teaming up for the third time for Fighter, an upcoming aerial-action franchise . Also starring Deepika Padukone, the film is backed by Viacom18 Studios.

