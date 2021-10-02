Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PUSHPA Pushpa The Rise: Allu Arjun starrer to release in theatres on December 17

After a long wait, the makers of "Pushpa: The Rise" on Saturday morning surprised audience as they announced the release date of Allu Arjun starrer. The multi-lingual action-thriller is all set for a theatrical release on December 17, 2021. Unveiling the new poster of the film, makers tweeted, "This December, Theatres will go Wild with the arrival of #PushpaRaj Fire #PushpaTheRise will hit the Big Screens on DEC 17th. #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 #ThaggedheLe @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @Dhananjayaka @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @adityamusic @MythriOfficial."

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female the lead. She revealed her furst look from the film on Wednesday. Rashmika took to Instagram and unveiled the look as she introduced the name of her character, "Srivalli".

This is the first time, that Rashmika will be paired with actor Allu Arjun for a project. Faasil, known for starring in acclaimed movies like Malik, Joji", "Kumbalangi Nights" and "Super Deluxe", plays the antagonist in the film opposite Arjun.

Written and directed by Sukumar of "Arya" fame, the film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. "Pushpa: The Rise" is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The film is slated to release in two parts in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The makers had earlier announced that "Pushpa: The Rise" would have a theatrical release on August 13 with the second part bowing out in 2022. However, the first part was postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.