Kangana Ranaut receives silver coin used for 'Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan' from UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. During the meet, the CM gifted her a silver coin which was used for 'Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan'. Delighted Kangana took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

She captioned the post, "I thanked Uttar Pradesh government for their cooperation in our film ( Tejas) shooting and wished Honourable Chief Minister best of luck in his upcoming elections…. I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath … May your reign continues Maharaj ji. He gifted me a coin which was used at Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan ….What a memorable evening thank you Maharaj ji"

Kangana also shared a video in which CM Yogi Adityanath can be seen gifting the coin to Kangana. Sharing the video, she wrote "Honourable Chief Minister ji gifting me the coin which was used at Ramjanm Bhumi Pujan..I am making a film called Ayodhya on Ram temple …This is a good omen aur how we call in Hindi Aashirwad…Jai Shri Ram."

For the unversed, Kangana announced a film on Ayodhya under her banner, later confirming that she will also direct the film. Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame, Aparajitha Ayodhya is about the Ram Mandir dispute and court case.

She confirmed the news in a statement, "The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically."

Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii where she played the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa.

Talking about her upcoming works, she currently has 'Dhaakad'. She is also shooting for her next 'Tejas', where she plays a fighter pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.

The film takes inspiration from the landmark event. 'Tejas' is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. The film will be RSVP's second film which pays a tribute to the Indian military after the immensely successful film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" which was released in January 2019.

