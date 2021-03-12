Want to know how to be happy? Katrina Kaif has an answer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif

Want to know the key to happiness? Well, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has an answer to it. all you need to do is check out the actress' Instagram account! Friday, Katrina posted a stunning picture of herself and doled out words of wisdom on how to attain happiness. In the picture, she looks beautiful in a white sweater, which she teamed up with blue jeans. To complete her look, she donned minimal make-up and left her hair open. "If u want to be happy, ... be . Leo Tolstoy," she captions the post.

Meanwhile, Katrina was recently spotted shooting alongside actor Salman Khan in Mumbai. This led to fans speculating whether the two were filming for Tiger 3.

Besides this, Katrina has two film releases lined up for the year. She will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot. The horror comedy also starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi is touted as inhouse version of Ghostbusters. The team announced the film as "One stop shop for all bhoot related problems". While the release date of this 'desi' exorcism with a twist is not announced, the film has already gone on floors and is currently shooting in Udaipur.

She also shares the screen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Kumar will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba respectively in special appearances. Whereas, Katrina will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist. Directed by Rohit Shetty. the film is expected to release in April.