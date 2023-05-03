Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's romantic day out in the capital | PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's romantic day out

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The pair never fails to turn heads with their chemistry. While Virat has recently been in the news for a dispute with Gautam Gambhir, the couple has arrived in Delhi for Virat's upcoming match in the capital on May 6. Despite his busy schedule, the ace skipper managed to take a break and spend some quality time with his wife. Virat shared an adorable photo from their outing in Delhi, showcasing their affectionate bond.

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli shared a picture with his wife on Instagram and wrote, "Out and about in Delhi @anushkasharma." In the picture, the couple is seen seated in the car and they look absolutely adorable.

Recently, the lovebirds visited a temple. It came a day after Virat got into a heated argument with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq during Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match at Ekana Stadium. In a viral video, Virat Kohli was spotted seeking blessings at the temple with wife Anushka. Clad in a dhoti and a maroon shawl tied around his neck, Virat walked inside the temple with Anushka, who is seen wearing a powder pink saree.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

