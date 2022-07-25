Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra is high on tequila as she parties with Nick Jonas and friends | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Viral video of Priyanka Chopra has the actress enjoying her day with husband Nick Jonas and friends. Posted by PeeCee on her Instagram Stories, the actress is seen having a gala time singing and dancing with her close ones. The couple was reportedly attending Kenny Chesney’s concert. The couple, popularly known as Nickyanka was seen twinning in black outfits.

While Priyanka looked stunning to the T in a black blazer and matching bralette, Nick was at his dapper best in a black bomber jacket that he paired with a white shirt. Sharing the video, Priyanka tagged Nick Jonas in the post and added the hashtag tequila to it. The video has been shared across fan pages and is going viral on the Internet. Watch here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been in party mode ever since her birthday. The actress recently celebrated her birthday on a beach in the US. Her husband and member of pop-rock band 'Jonas Brothers', Nick Jonas and her actor cousin Parineeti Chopra took to social media to share dreamy pictures from the birthday celebrations of the actress.

Taking to his Instagram, Nick shared a set of four pictures where he can be seen with his lady love. The first picture shows Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss followed by another picture of PC holding a small placard that reads, "Happy birthday Priyanka 80's baby". Another picture shows Nick and Priyanka watching the fireworks together.

Nick uploaded the pictures with a caption, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra (sic)."

Parineeti, on the other hand captioned the images as: "It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget! Happy bday to the world's desi girl, but my mimi didi. I love you."

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming sci-fi drama series 'Citadel' where she will be seen opposite Scottish actor Richard Madden.

