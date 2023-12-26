Tuesday, December 26, 2023
     
VIRAL: Sunny Deol dances to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu with teddy bear on Christmas

Gadar star Sunny Deol celebrated Christmas with his favourite teddy bear. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor can be also seen dancing to his brother Bobby Deol's viral Jamal Kudu song.

Written By : India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By : Shruti Kaushal
New Delhi
Published on: December 26, 2023 16:07 IST
Sunny Deol teddy bear video
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sunny Deol dances to Jamal Kudu

Sunny Deol and his fondness for teddy bears is not a secret anymore. It was in Koffee With Karan season 8 when Bobby Deol revealed his elder brother's obsession with soft toys. On Monday, the Gadar star shared a fun video on his Gram wherein he was seen grooving to Bobby's viral Jamal Kudu song. But this is not it. The actor was seen dancing with a teddy bear. 

In the now-viral video, Sunny Deol can be seen dancing to Jamal Kudu with a brown teddy bear. In the adorable video, he pouted, hugged, and posed with the soft toy. The actor is popular for his angry young man persona who goes around beating up people and pulling out hand pumps from the ground on screen. However, dancing with a teddy bear is not something his fans seldom see him doing. 

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Celebrated #Christmas with my fave Teddy Bear."

Watch the viral video here: 

Soon after Deol posted the video, fans gathered in the comment section and reacted. One fan wrote, "Cuteness overload." Another fan commented, "All time blockbuster hero." Yet another fan wrote, "Omg so cute Sunny ji." Apart from his fans, Bobby Deol also dropped heart emoticons while Ameesha Patel wrote, "U are the cutie pie —- cuter than any teddy bear." 

2023 has been commendable for the Deol family. From Dharmendra pulling off a kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Sunny Deol shattering box office records with Gadar 2 to Bobby Deol being tagged as Lord Bobby for his performance in Animal, the stars shined brighter than ever. 

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Lahore, 1947, produced by Aamir Khan

