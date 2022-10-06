Viral Photos: Exes Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor join South stars for Navratri event

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANCLUB Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor at an event in Kerala

Exes Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped together at a Navratri celebration event hosted by the Kalyanaraman family in Thrissur, Kerala. The gathering also saw many popular South celebrities in attendance, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prabhu Ganeshan, R Madhavan, Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty and Priyadarshan. Although Ranbir and Katrina did not pose together, they were snapped under one roof on this auspicious event and fans have been showering love on their images.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif under one roof

After breaking, much has happened in Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's life. Both have got married and Ranbir is all set to embrace fatherhood with his actress wife Alia Bhatt. Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in December last year and has settled into her new life. At the Navratri event, they appeared together and were snapped in one frame after the longest time. Ranbir looked dashing in a black kurta pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket, while Katrina stunned in a multi-colour sharara. Separately, both Ranbir and Katrina posed with South stars also.

Read: Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik-Saif's film benefits from Dussehra holiday

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates baby shower with Alia Bhatt

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a baby shower ceremony in their Vastu building in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday. The gathering saw their close friends and family members come together to bless the parents-to-be. Inside pictures saw Alia and Ranbir with their respective families as they looked all excited for the next phase in their lives.

On the movies front, Ranbir will be seen in the upcoming project Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. He is also co-starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor in a rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan.

Read: Watch Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix: Date, Time, OTT Premiere, How to Download Aamir-Kareena's Film

Latest Entertainment News