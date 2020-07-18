Vir Das reveals the first place he will be in once lockdown opens

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIR DAS Vir Das was last seen in the web series "Hasmukh".

Comedian Vir Das is sure of the place he wants to be in once the lockdown opens and he is free to travel. "Whenever this world is open again, the first place I want to go back to is Ladakh. I usually go once a year, rent a bike, switch the phone off, stay in a tent by the river for ten days. It's where I am happiest in the world," he wrote on Instagram on Saturday. Along with his note, Vir Das posted a picture in which he shares smiles and dances with local people of Ladakh, during an earlier visit to the Himalayan region.

Reacting to the post, Maria Goretti commented: "I have never been there, that's exactly where I want to go."

Responding to Maria's comment, Vir Das shared how beautiful is Ladakh.

"It's literally heaven. Washes the Mumbai off. You have to go. I have toured the world twice, never found a place with that much soul," he added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage