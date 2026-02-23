Double-decker bus overturns in Lucknow; 4 killed, over a dozen injured on Purvanchal Expressway

New Delhi:

A tragic road accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday when a double-decker bus overturned, leaving four passengers dead and more than a dozen injured. The incident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway near Gosai Ganj which caused chaos and panic among commuters on the route.

According to initial information, the bus was travelling from Ludhiana to Darbhanga in Bihar when the accident took place. The impact left the vehicle badly damaged, and rescue teams rushed to the site to assist the victims and shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

How the accident happened

According to early report, the accident occurred because the driver of the bus allegedly fell asleep while driving. Officials are verifying the details, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the full sequence of events.

Similar tragedy in Jharkhand in January

A similar major accident took place in January 2026 in Jharkhand's Latehar, where a bus carrying wedding guests overturned, killing nine people and injuring around eighty. The mishap happened in the Orsa Valley area when a bus carrying a wedding party from Balrampur in Chhattisgarh was heading towards Mahuadand in Latehar.

Sharing details of the incident, SP Kumar Gaurav had said, "A bus carrying a wedding party from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh was coming to Mahuadand in Latehar. The bus overturned and five people died on the spot. Four women are among the dead. The injured have been taken to the hospital." Another official had said that two more people died during treatment and two more succumbed at Gumla Sadar Hospital. Civil Surgeon Shambhunath Chaudhary added that nine injured people were referred to the hospital, out of which two were declared dead.

Rising concerns over increasing bus accidents

In recent months, the number of bus accidents across the country has increased. In several cases, negligence by drivers or careless behaviour of other vehicle operators has resulted in tragic outcomes. Experts say effective measures are needed to enhance bus safety and prevent avoidable loss of lives.

ALSO READ: 18 dead in Nepal after bus plunges into river in Dhading